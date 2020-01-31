Kansas City Chiefs are looking for first Super Bowl win in 50 years against San Francisco 49ers

How about those Chiefs? As head coach Andy Reid is fond of asking, Kansas City are riding on the crest of a wave. Last year, they went to the AFC Championship but were crushed as the New England Patriots scored a walk-off touchdown in the first possession of overtime.

They’ve gone one better this time, as a 12-4 regular season propelled them to the No 2 seed and thrilling, come-from-behind postseason victories over the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans sealed a place in the Super Bowl for the first time in half a century. As the NFL’s poster boy, third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes rightly garners much of the attention.

But the Chiefs’ roster is packed with talent. With a stifling, opportunistic defense – the Chiefs held Titans’ battering ram Derrick Henry to 67 yards from 16 carries in the AFC Championship – and one of the best special teams units, this is a complete team. And the Chiefs are fast. Really fast.

Reid, 61, has been with Kansas City for seven seasons after spending 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is his second Super Bowl – his first ended in another painful loss to the Patriots 15 years ago, with Reid’s poor clock-management a major factor in the 24-21 defeat.

As one of the NFL’s foremost offensive minds, he has transformed a once downtrodden franchise thanks to excellent drafting, an uncanny eye for undrafted free agents and excellent use of free agency. Alongside offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy – who was overlooked for several head coaching opportunities – Reid has developed an offense which can score at will, and from anywhere.

A superb, innovative play-caller and play-designer, Reid is a gambler who has the perfect quarterback for his pass-happy, explosive system.

Mahomes is the best quarterback of his era. If his trajectory continues, he will be in the discussion for the best quarterback of any era.

He was last season’s MVP after a trailblazing campaign and while he missed two games after dislocating his right knee in October, his ability to recover appears as remarkable as his right arm.

With a baseball background (his father is former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes), Mahomes can pitch a 93mph fastball. And there is nothing he can’t do.

From reading defenses to hurling deep balls, he is a watch-from-the-edge-of-your seat master innovator, a leader of men and a gunslinger with echoes of the great Brett Favre.

While Baltimore Ravens fans will point to MVP-elect Lamar Jackson as an electric runner who revolutionised the game, Mahomes can be successful with his feet too, with 106 yards in two playoff games.

And while Jackson’s Ravens were one and done, Mahomes is trying to be the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl since Ben Roethlisberger did so with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

In Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs have a bamboozling set of skill position players. Who do you cover?

The Chiefs ruthlessly punish single coverage thanks to the likes of tight end Kelce, who led the Chiefs in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229), while Hill, the NFL’s quickest player, is a match-up nightmare.

Hardman, drafted in April because of Hill’s off the field concerns (he was accused of child abuse in the offseason and was suspended for the first four games), the second-round pick has played his part on special teams as a kick returner and in creating space for both Hill and Mahomes with 538 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

And Watkins has been hot in the playoffs too, averaging 21.1 yards per reception, with 114 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. In Damien Williams, the Chiefs have a reliable rusher and solid pass-catcher who can play his part in the screen game.

That defeat by the Patriots left a scar. With 1min 01sec remaining, the Chiefs led 28-24, but a penalty against edge rusher Dee Ford for jumping offside wiped out a Tom Brady interception. New England were alive, and they duly won.

The Chiefs replaced defensive co-ordinator Bob Sutton with Steve Spagnuolo and Ford was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, with Frank Clark brought in from Seattle to replace him.

But it was the addition of another free agent which gave the Chiefs’ defense their bite. After signing a three-year, $42million deal in March, Tyrann Mathieu has been named All-Pro for a second time after a season which saw 75 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and 12 passes defended.

But it is one of the great intangibles which Mathieu brings to the Chiefs: leadership. ‘He changed the building the minute he walked through door,’ Spagnuolo remarked. With wrecking ball defensive tackle Chris Jones expected to play, the Chiefs defense faces an enormous test in the shape of the 49ers run game.

In terms of unsung heroes, the Chiefs have a few. The offensive line is ranked 17th by Pro Football Focus, but much of that is down to injuries suffered early in the season.

Eric Fisher, Stefen Wisniewski, Austin Reiter, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitchell Schwartz are stronger in pass protection, allowing nine sacks in their last eight games, and in Schwarz, they have the NFL’s best right tackle.

Meanwhile, under Dave Toub, the Chiefs have one of the highest-ranked special teams unit over the past six years and in Harrison Butker – nicknamed Butt Kicker – they have a nerveless, metronomic kicker, whose 34 field goals in the regular season were the highest in the NFL.

So how about those Chiefs? Can they add to the franchise’s solitary Super Bowl, won 50 years ago in New Orleans? They entered the game as one-point favourites and have already shown that going behind does not faze them.

With Reid calling the shots and the magical Mahomes on the field, they most certainly can.