Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams LeBron James On Instagram

LeBron James is being chastised by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for a recent Instagram post.

On Friday, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers posted a controversial message on his Instagram account about COVID-19.

His post went viral minutes after it was published.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, an NBA legend, posted his thoughts on James’ Substack on Monday morning.

In the end, Abdul-Jabbar believes James’ COVID-19 meme will be a blow to his legacy.

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, “but he’s also committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality.”

“However, his Thursday Instagram meme, which featured three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled ‘covid,’ one labeled ‘flu,’ and one labeled ‘cold,’ with the message: ‘Help me out folks,’ was a blow to his worthy legacy.”

You can read Abdul-Jabbar’s entire post here:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James For Recent Instagram Post

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James For Recent Instagram Post