Kareem, Bird and Magic better than Jordan

If the long-held grudge between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has eased in the decades since their Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons met in four consecutive NBA playoff series from 1988 to 1991, the documentary “The Last Dance” has them as good as solidified bring their beef to the grave.

In an in-depth interview with CBS sports journalist Bill Reiter, Thomas said he was “definitely surprised” when Jordan called him “a hole” in the documentary for not shaking hands after the cops in the Eastern Conference final 1991 had swept the pistons. As the much-slandered Hall of Fame-Point Guard says, Jordan had never been so blunt and instead exchanged courtesies with Thomas and his son every time they had crossed the square since their rivalry.

“I have nothing against him,” said Thomas to Reiter after broadcasting parts three and four of the 10-part ESPN documentary on Sunday evening, “and I definitely admire him as a basketball player.”

"I have nothing against him," said Thomas to Reiter after broadcasting parts three and four of the 10-part ESPN documentary on Sunday evening, "and I definitely admire him as a basketball player."

As a basketball player.

Isiah Thomas considers Michael Jordan the fourth best player he has played against.

Then Thomas went on to curtail Jordan’s achievements for the rest of Reiter’s play.

“When you used Jordan and his basketball team in the 80s, you weren’t a very successful team,” he says. “They just weren’t. When you talk about the dominance of Jordan and his team, they dominated the 90s. But when you bring him together with these Lakers teams and these Pistons teams and these Celtics teams, they all beat him You just did it. “What separated Jordan from all of us was that he was the first to have three peat. But he doesn’t have three peat against Magic, Larry and Dr. J. “

Let’s analyze this a little.

The bulls in Jordan were certainly not as dominant in the 1980s as they were in the 1990s. It would have been quite an achievement considering Jordan was still a high school graduate in 1981.

Jordan is 13 years younger than Julius Erving, six years younger than Larry Bird and three years younger than Magic Johnson. Drawing parallels between them is a little disingenuous. Erving won his lonely title before Jordan was drafted in 1984. Jordan was in the third year of his career when Bird won the last of his rings and a player in the fifth year when Johnson won the last of his championships.

Thomas won the first of his two titles in 1989 at the age of 27. Detroit’s playoff rotation included two more future Hall of Famers and two more multiple all-stars. At that time, Jordan was the only all-star on Chicago’s squad. Scottie Pippen only made his first all-star appearance in 1990 when the Pistons eliminated the Bulls in a seven-game conference finale and Horace Grant would not play in his lonely all-star game for another four years. They played together for two years in the 1980s.

Jordan won the first of his six titles in 1991 at the age of 27, swept a 29-year-old Thomas’ Pistons and won a final series with five games against a 31-year-old Johnson’s Lakers. That Jordan’s best Bulls teams never competed against the best 76s from Erving, Bird’s Celtics and Johnson’s Lakers is a matter of timing and not definitive evidence that one player was bigger than the other.

And yet Thomas Reiter offered this list of the five best players he played against to:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Larry Vogel Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Julius Erving

In 1985, Bird Jordan called the record “the best athlete he’d ever seen or rejected,” and Johnson declared Jordan “best ever” in 1993 – in the same interview, Thomas said, “It would have been interesting. See how it was our team would have fared against this Bulls team. When you talk about this Bulls team you really only talk about Michael Jordan. You can’t really say that our team would beat them or the Lakers would beat them because nobody really did Found way to stop this guy. “

Oh, and here’s what Thomas Sports Illustrated said after Jordan’s resignation from the cops in 1999:

