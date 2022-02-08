‘Karim Benzema demands showdown talks with Real Madrid and is ANNOYED by their pursuit of Erling Haaland,’ according to the Frenchman.

Karim Benzema “demands showdown talks with Real Madrid and is ANNOYED by their pursuit of Erling Haaland,” according to the report.

KARIM BENZEMA is said to be demanding a showdown with Real Madrid over Erling Haaland’s alleged pursuit.

According to Onze Mondial, the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund star, along with soon-to-be free agent Kylian Mbappe, is a key target for Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

While Haaland, a versatile Paris Saint-Germain attacker, could easily slot in alongside France pal Benzema, his leading role at the Bernabeu would be jeopardized by his arrival.

Benzema, 34, has scored 24 goals in just 28 games for Real this season.

Benzema is concerned that Haaland’s signing will effectively end his 13-year Los Blancos career, as his contract expires in 2023.

Real’s investigation into the possibility of a bid ANNOYS him.

The veteran will now seek a meeting with Real president Florentino Perez to clarify his role and the club’s summer plans.

If Benzema does not get what he wants, it could lead to a stunning exit.

Manchester City was linked with Haaland ahead of the January transfer window.

Any decision on Benzema’s future, however, is contingent on Real completing a move for Norwegian sensation Haaland.

He, too, has a perfect goal record this season, scoring 23 goals in just 20 games.

Unlike Mbappe, who can also play out wide, Haaland’s best game comes to life when he is the primary striker.

The signings of Mbappe and Haaland would provide Ancelotti with a new frontline for the next decade, with Vinicius Jr already securing Real’s left wing.

And it could be the end of the last Galactico era for Real’s final star.

