Karim Benzema of Real Madrid admits that he is saddened by modern football, despite the fact that it means he is’seen as the best.’

Real Madrid’s star has slammed modern football’s obsession with statistics and the resulting decline in fan attention spans.

Benzema, 34, has had a productive season in front of goal, scoring 24 goals in just 27 games.

But it’s the focus on his scoring efficiency that has the Frenchman concerned, as he claims it’s not always a good indicator of how well he’s playing.

“We don’t consume football like we used to,” Benzema said in an interview with France Football.

We can’t keep up with a 90-minute game.

There are social media sites.

“We don’t have time to analyze what a player does on the field; all we care about is how many goals he scores.”

“And the next day, we regard the latter as having occurred to me.

“I don’t play well, but I score a goal, so I’m the best.”

“I don’t care for that style of football, but it will become more prevalent in the future.”

“Football has devolved into a statistic-driven sport.

“I had to change.”

Benzema was not always known for his goal-scoring ability, as he was frequently used as a provider for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

But, since joining the team, Vinicus Jr. has thrived in front of goal, scoring 23 league goals last season, his second-highest total after 24 goals in 2015-16.

This year, the striker appears to be on track to break that record as he helps Real Madrid win La Liga.

He’s also scored five goals in five Champions League games, while Vinicius has four assists, demonstrating how important the duo is to Real’s attack.

