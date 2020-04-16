Karius regrets not handling Liverpool abuse ‘more aggressively’

Loris Karius claims his display in the 2018 Champions League final erased his previous good performances for Liverpool, while he wishes he had handled the abuse he received “more aggressively”.

The German goalkeeper made two huge mistakes to cost Liverpool in the 3-1 Kiev defeat to Real Madrid in May 2018 before receiving a torrent of online abuse over his performance.

Karius lost his place as No. 1 goalkeeper at Liverpool after the arrival of Brazil keeper Alisson and moved on a two-year loan deal to Besiktas as he looks to get his career back on track.

“Believe me, I’ve learned a lot from that! In retrospect, I should have dealt with it more aggressively in public,” Karius told SportBild (via Sport Witness) on the post-final abuse.

“I had a concussion after a blow from Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision. This was unequivocally ascertained in a detailed study by one of the world’s leading brain specialists.

“At first, I was happy to know what was going on in this game. I didn’t want to make it public myself. When the result was released, there was a lot of malice and insult, often well below the belt. I never used it as an excuse. But when people make fun of someone who has badly injured their head, I have no understanding.”

Karius added: “When I was just 24, I was in the Champions League final. Otherwise only Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen were among the active German goalkeepers in the final.

“But my share of it with all my shows and good performances before was suddenly no longer present. The reactions were over the top and disrespectful. Above all that it is drawn out in this way. Errors are measured with different, even abnormal, dimensions and are not assessed fairly.

“We players face extreme hostility on the internet. If you read every message, you wouldn’t be able to sleep for two days. It’s insane what people take out under the guise of anonymity, badly insulting others, discriminating against them and then becoming racist.

“You can’t blame fans if they whistle a player. You pay admission [fee] and have the right to be dissatisfied. A professional has to endure that. If there are personal insults or death threats, the line is then crossed.

“There were some of them [death threats]. But I can’t take that seriously. These are people who write anonymously and don’t even show their faces in their profiles.”

