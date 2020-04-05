Karren Brady says Premier League clubs have to slash the wages of stars before slamming PFA

Karren Brady has expressed that Premier League clubs have to slash the wages of their stars amid the coronavirus crisis, as the West Ham chief slammed the Professional Footballers Association for imploring players not to accept a cut.

Following Friday’s lengthy talks aimed at how English football can move forward in the midst of the crisis, the Premier League announced a package of measures which will see players take a wage cut and donate the proceeds to the NHS.

Today, every top-flight manager and captain will hold a video conference call on at 3pm, which is aimed at thrashing out a salary reduction package.

Until Friday, players had been led by the PFA in discussions over potential reductions, which culminated on Thursday night with a statement from the union that effectively outlined that players were unwilling to take pay cuts.

And Brady, who is West Ham’s vice chairman, has said that a pay cut is essential in order for clubs to survive, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a big financial hit on clubs across the world.

‘With no date for restarting the league, this is having severe financial implications,’ Brady told The Sun.

‘Bearing in mind the majority of the broadcast revenue goes to pay the players’ wages it is unthinkable that the PFA don’t seem to understand this.

‘They seem to suggest that the players taking a pay cut means the money somehow goes into the owners pockets which is totally ridiculous.’

Brady went on to explain that the PFA’s duty of responsibility extends further than protecting the interests of footballers.

‘The PFA may believe its responsibilities end with the players but they really don’t, they owe a great deal to the structure of professional football as well,’ she added.

‘No one wants to be having pay cut discussions with anyone because no one wants to be in this position.’

Brady had previously courted controversy for suggesting that the Premier League season should be made ‘null and void’ as uncertainty surrounds when the season can resume.