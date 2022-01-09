Kash Farooq reveals that he retired from boxing at the age of 26 due to ‘unsatisfactory medicals.’

After ‘unsatisfactory medicals,’ Kash Farooq retired from boxing at the age of 26 on doctor’s advice.

Kash Farooq, a bantamweight boxer, has expressed his surprise at being told he must retire from the sport at the age of 26.

After 17 professional bouts, including 16 wins and time as British bantamweight champion and WBC international champion, the star has hung up his gloves due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

In August 2021, the Pakistani-born Scottish pro defeated Luis Gerardo Castillo on points in Matchroom’s ‘Fight Camp’ series.

He was also set to rematch with fellow Scotsman Lee McGregor at some point this year, following their contentious first meeting in 2019.

However, he announced earlier this week that his career was over.

“It would be selfish of me to put myself in danger,” Farooq said in a statement released on Saturday.

“As a result, my trainer Craig [Dickson] and manager Iain Wilson have instructed me to follow medical advice.

“This still comes as a shock to me, as it does to many others.”

I’m a young athlete with a lot to offer in terms of potential and talent.”

Since 2019, Farooq has also been a part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotion company.

“Our best wishes go out to Kash Farooq, who has unfortunately had to retire due to unforeseen circumstances,” a company spokesperson said.

“Without a doubt, he was destined for World glory.

“A fantastic fighter and a top man.”

Farooq will remain in the sport, but will now serve as the St Andrew’s Sporting Club’s ‘Head of Talent.’

Farooq has only lost once in his career, to Scottish rival McGregor.

McGregor’s thrilling first fight ended in a hotly contested split decision victory for him, and the 25-year-old has also reacted to Farooq’s unexpected retirement.

“I’m absolutely devastated to learn that @kashfarooq1 has been forced to retire from boxing,” McGregor wrote on Facebook.

“From sparring as amateurs to being involved in one of the best fights Scotland has ever seen between two Scottish fighters, we both helped each other so much.”

“We were on the verge of forever changing our lives ahead of what was a much-anticipated rematch, and it’s heartbreaking that we won’t get that special night we were all looking forward to.”

“My thoughts are with @kashfarooq1 and his family, and if there’s anything I can do to help in the future, I’ll do so immediately.”

“It was a privilege to stand in the ring with you, champ…

