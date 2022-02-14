Katie Ormerod is ‘gutted’ that she won’t be able to show off a new trick at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Katie Ormerod is ‘gutted’ that she won’t be able to show off her new trick at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

On the eve of the PyeongChang Games, the British snowboarder suffered a severe heel injury, and while she made the start line this time, she was unable to deliver her best performance.

BEIJING – On a snowboard, Katie Ormerod isn’t used to feeling powerless.

She came out of nowhere at the age of 16 to become the first female rider to land a double backflip.

Ormerod was left to watch peers push the game forward without her when her Olympic debut finally arrived – eight years later and four years late.

In Big Air qualification, the 24-year-old missed two of three jumps, finishing 25th and missing the final for the second time in Beijing, having also missed the final in slopestyle.

Ormerod admitted, “I don’t usually fall in Big Air.”

“I knew I could do these tricks; they’re my go-tos.”

I knew I needed the 900 to qualify for the finals, but I struggled all week with it.

“It’s been difficult because I couldn’t clear it very well.”

“I was so relieved when I first saw [the ramp], because it looked fantastic.”

But when I first started training, I was pushing myself to go as fast as I could while still struggling to get deep enough.

“I talked to my coach, and together we did everything we could.”

It’s a shame I wasn’t quicker.”

Let us not forget that on the eve of PyeongChang 2018, Ormerod had to relearn how to walk after splitting her heel in half.

It was the type of injury that would have ended most people’s careers.

720 jumps are not normally a problem for a rider who has made five World Cup finals in Big Air since returning from injury, which is an Olympic-sized conundrum.

In fact, Ormerod planned to use the Games to debut a more complex pair of 2.5 twists in Big Air competition for the first time.

“Women’s snowboarding is so exciting to be a part of right now, and it’s progressing every year,” Ormerod added.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that, and I intend to do so.”

It necessitates a great deal of effort.

“That’s why I was so disappointed; I was hoping to show off that new trick here.”

However,

