Kazakh bodybuilder’s ‘marriage’ to sex doll girlfriend on hold because of coronavirus

Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko has revealed his planned nuptials with sex-doll fiancee Margo have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, you read that right.

Muscleman Tolochko recently sent social media into a spin when he announced his plans to wed plastic lover Margo, having first shared news of their relationship back in May of 2019.

Silicone sex doll Margo has her own Instagram page run by Tolochko, where the details of their intense preparations for the big day have been shared.

But the Kazakh hulk has now revealed that the wedding is on hold due to Covid-19 curbs.

“Friends, the wedding has been postponed because of the quarantine,” Tolochko announced to his 36,000 Instagram followers.

The couple apparently remain determined to tie the knot however.

“As soon as they remove the quarantine, within a few days we’ll have the wedding,” Tolochko added.

“In general, we are determined and our mood is good.

“The quarantine has been announced until mid-April.

“P.S. So that you are not sad, I offer a beautiful video, shot while riding a tuk-tuk on the island of Ko Samet [in Thailand]. Enjoy it!”

Tolochko and his plastic partner have become social media stars and have also appeared on TV shows, including in Russia.

The bodybuilder claims to have become inseparable from Margo since their first encounter, even saying he had learnt to cook khinkali – apparently his girlfriend’s favorite dish.

Tolochko claims that after appearing on TV Margo was body-shamed by some on social media, causing her to develop a complex and undergo plastic surgery.

Happier days await as the couple continue their plans to take the plunge, although it remains unclear exactly how their wedding vows would be officially registered.