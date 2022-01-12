Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest footballer, who was rated higher than Gary Lineker, has signed with a new club just weeks before turning 55.

Kazu Miura, the world’s oldest footballer, has signed with a new club at the age of 54.

Next month, the ‘King Kazu’ star will line up for Suzuka Point Getters to celebrate his 55th birthday.

In Japan’s fourth division last season, his new team finished 21 points behind Iwaki FC.

After securing the veteran’s services, they will be hoping that Miura can assist them in igniting the table.

Miura is on loan from Yokohama, where he has been since 2005.

When Margaret Thatcher was still Prime Minister in 1986, Miura made his senior debut.

Before joining Verdy Kawasaki, he played for Santos, Palmeiras, Matsubara, CRB, Coritiba, and Santos in Brazil.

In 1992, he was named Asian Footballer of the Year, beating out LIneker, with 117 goals in 192 appearances for Kawasaki.

After that, he moved to Europe with Genoa, then to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, before returning to Japan in 1999 with Kyoto Sanga.

Before moving to Yokohama, he worked for Vissel Kobe for five years.

Despite only playing one minute last season as Yokohama was relegated, his cameo off the bench against Urawa Reds in March made history.

He became the world’s oldest active player at 54 years and 12 days.

King Kazu is gearing up for his 37th season of professional football, which he intends to continue until he reaches the age of 60.

