Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest professional footballer, intends to continue playing until he is 60 years old, and is set to join a new club founded by his brother.

THE WORLD’S OLDEST PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLER WISHES TO PLAY UNTIL HE IS SIXTY YEARS OLD.

And he appears to be on the verge of joining a new team for his 37th season as a player, one led by his brother.

On February 26, Kazuyoshi Miura will turn 55 years old, and he is still under contract with Yokohama FC in his native Japan.

In the 2021 season, at the age of 54 years and 12 days in March, he played just one minute of J1 League football as Yokohama finished last.

However, according to Kyodo News, the veteran of all veterans is ready to extend his incredible career by signing with his older brother’s team, Suzuka Point Getters, whose contract is about to expire.

Suzuka is a fourth-tier club in Japan, with Yasutoshi Miura as manager since last summer.

“The team is almost 100 percent in line with my wishes,” ‘King Kazu’ said last month when asked about his future.

“I share your love of football.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“We have almost 100 percent agreed on a contract,” he said at a New Year’s football event with Suzuka, who reportedly beat out seven other teams for Miura’s services.

Miura signed his first professional contract with Brazilian club Santos in 1986, a year after Yasutoshi had left.

Before returning to Santos, he spent three years with fellow Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Matsubara, CRB, XV de Jau, and Coritiba.

Between 1990 and 1998, the striker scored 133 goals in 253 games for Tokyo Verdy, including one season on loan at Genoa.

Following a failed trial at Bournemouth, his only permanent stint in Europe was a half-season with Dinamo Zagreb in 1999, followed by stints with Kyoto Purple Sanga and Vissel Kobe in Japan.

He spent his final season of playing with his brother in Kobe in 2002-03.

Miura, on the other hand, was far from finished, joining Yokahoma in 2005, at the age of 37.

Since then, with the exception of a brief loan to Sydney in 2005-06, the 89-cap legend has been a member of the Yokahama squad.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Despite playing in every season since and being the world’s oldest professional, the goals have all but disappeared.

His best season total is six goals in 17 seasons, and he has only 23 goals in 276 appearances.

Last but not least, Miura’s goal…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.