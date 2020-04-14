Keane identifies key attribute that’s seeing Fernandes thrive at Man Utd

Roy Keane thinks Bruno Fernandes’ “arrogance” is one of the main reasons that he is thriving at Man Utd.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Manchester United following his £65million move from Sporting Lisbon in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

And Keane has been encouraged at how quickly Fernandes has settled at Old Trafford and reckons his “very good personality” has helped him.

“We often talk about players taking time to settle at a club – it’s not taken him long has it?” Keane told Sky Sports.

“He seems a very good personality. It’s obviously a huge move for him, but he seems to be enjoying it. He’s got a little bit of arrogance about him.”

On his time so far at Man Utd, Fernandes recently told MUTV: “For me, the most important was obviously the confidence of the coach. I need to know I am backed from the coach, because sometimes when you change club, not every time the coach wants you,” said Fernandes.

“Not like I need to come because the coach wants me to play, no, not like this, but I want to feel the confidence from the coach: ‘You come, you are a choice for me and you come. I need you, I want you.’

“It’s not like you come and I ask, ‘But I will play?’ No, this for me is not the point. For me, the point is the confidence he has in me. If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working.”

