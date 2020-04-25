Keane names one former team-mate the current Man Utd squad needs

Roy Keane thinks the current Man Utd squad would benefit most from Paul Scholes out of his former team-mates at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils won the league seven times when Keane was at the club but the club hasn’t won a Premier League since 2013 with the current side currently in fifth position.

Asked by Gary Neville which former Man Utd team-mate of his would he choose to put in the current team, Keane responded on Sky Sports: “I think Scholesy would give them great quality in the middle of the park, absolutely.

“Obviously you’ve got Giggsy, Jaap Stam at the back, I still think they need a centre-half. Again I’m not convinced with the goalkeeper, so maybe Peter [Schmeichel].

“If you have to give me one to go with, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy I thought was a brilliant player, I’d probably go with Scholesy.”

When questioned by Jamie Carragher on how competition from the likes of Scholes, Juan Sebastian Veron and Nicky Butt drove him on at Man Utd, Keane replied: “I always enjoyed that. That was probably my favourite part of being at a brilliant club, when I first joined United and you’ve got Incey, Robbo, Butty coming through, Scholesy and Veron.

“I used to get excited when the club signed a big player because that’s the nature of the game. Even when I went to United I remember shaking hands with Robbo [Bryan Robson] a player I had big respect for but Robbo knew I was after his position.

“So even when other lads were coming through, and Veron’s a good example, he was an example player – ok it probably didn’t work out for him at United – but he was an excellent player and I never thought I was any sort of leader.

“I had to work hard every day to prove myself and get in that starting XI, so when Veron came to the club I enjoyed that, I knew it would be another challenge for me.

“A lot of my biggest challenges as a player, and it might sound arrogant, was our XI v XIs at United and I would stood next to Incey [Paul Ince] or Butty or someone and I’d look across and I’d be up against Scholesy or somebody else.

“I’m thinking ‘this is a training game here and we are going to get stuck right into each other, we’re going to run, we’re going to boot each other and we are determined to win this game on the training ground.’

“Some of my hardest games were during the week and not on a Saturday and I think that’s what helped the team, especially in the midfield area where I thought we were always very, very stong.”

