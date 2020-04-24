Keane picks out three Man Utd players they can improve on

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Roy Keane thinks Man Utd can still heavily improve their defence when they go back into the transfer market and admits he’s “not convinced” by three players.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon helping their cause.

However, Keane still thinks Man Utd are short in a number of positions with the two regular centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof not impressing the former Red Devils captain, while he thinks they can improve on Luke Shaw.

OPINION: Man Utd are within one £35m deal of finally cracking the market

When asked if he could sign one player for Man Utd who it would be, Keane told Sky Sports: “Do you know what? Everytime you talk about the big clubs and what they need, everyone always talks about attacking players. I still think they need one or two defenders, I’m still not convinced with the centre-backs.

“I’m certainly not convinced with [Luke] Shaw, I think [Brandon] Williams has done well as a young kid, even though he’s right-footed playing on that side.

“But do you know what? I know they’ve been linked with a number of players, Grealish, Maddison – but nobody springs to mind to be honest with you. I’ve not had my breakfast yet so you’ve kind of caught me off guard.”

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…