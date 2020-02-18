Keane tells Manchester United to sell Pogba as row between Raiola and Solskjaer rumbles on

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba this summer after the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola became embroiled in a fresh war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Reds legend said the club must ‘look at the bigger picture’ after Solskjaer was quizzed on Raiola’s comment that Solskjaer hoped he was not suggesting Pogba was his ‘prisoner’ after the 2-0 victory at Chelsea on Monday night.

Keane told Sky Sports: ‘If it’s not right for the club and people are almost laughing at you, these agents, let these lads go.

‘Look at the bigger picture. We’re talking about a great club like Manchester United. Don’t go chasing after these agents and these players who, I think, the bottom line, don’t really want to be at the club.

‘The agents don’t want them to be there, I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. Just shake hands and say, ‘Off you go’.

‘He’ll go this summer. He’ll go in the summer, 100 per cent.’

Jamie Carragher admitted he ‘can’t get his head around’ agents.

He said: ‘I was in the hotel last night, a couple of players were around, footballers now have an entourage around them.

‘When Ole is saying he’s our player, I don’t think players think like that, more like their agent, and their entourage, like their own companies and they’re gonna move on after a few years. The thought your agent would be speaking publicly, I can’t get my head around it.

‘The more and more it goes on, it’s like the agent is the father, the best mate, makes them a few quid.

‘It’s not like United are winning the Champions League, they’ve done nothing since Pogba got there, why do they want to keep him?’

Raiola, who represents the World Cup winner, was responding to the United boss’ comments from over the weekend in which he said: ‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s.’

In an astonishing rant, Raiola posted three photos on social media which read: ‘Pogba is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property.

‘Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

‘I hope Solskjaer doesn’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say, he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

‘I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in summer to Paul.

‘I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is mixing up some issues. I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least, if I was him, I would.’

Solskjaer said in response after his side beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge: ‘I don’t have to comment on Mino and what he says, I’ll probably speak to him myself.

‘The media, you can’t control that anyway, anyone’s got a voice, you can have your opinion. There’s things being said about us that you want to comment but it’s more clever that you don’t. Paul and Mino have their conversations, it’s fine.’

Pogba has been plagued by injury, featuring just eight times this season.