Keanu Reeves, the star of The Matrix, is a huge snooker fan who surprised players with a surprise visit to the academy.

Keanu Reeves, the star of The Matrix, is a huge snooker fan who surprised the players with a surprise visit to the academy.

The 57-year-old American actor is one of Hollywood’s wealthiest figures, with a net worth of more than £250 million.

Reeves is best known for starring alongside Patrick Swayze in the sci-fi classic The Matrix.

Reeves’ other film credits include Speed, The Devil’s Advocate, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

However, the movie legend used to play Snooker on a regular basis and enjoys watching the game on the green baize.

As a child, Reaves grew up in Toronto, Canada, where the sport of was extremely popular in the 1980s.

He’s also visited the opulent Arizona Snooker Academy recently.

With the same heated Star tables used on the official World Snooker Tour, it’s one of the best facilities in the United States.

The arrival of the mega-celebrity through the club’s door stunned those present in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

But none more so than Romil Azemat, the company’s owner and manager.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw Keanu Reeves walk in,” he said.

“He said it reminded him of his childhood, because he used to play snooker in Toronto.”