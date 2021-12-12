Keep an eye on this: Alabama and Houston Had a Very Controversial Finish
The Crimson Tide basketball team defeated No.
On Saturday night, Houston was defeated by a score of 14 to 1.
However, in a contentious manner.
On both sides of the ball, Alabama’s JD Davison made it happen.
And scored the game-winning points on a putback dunk, lifting Bama to a one-point victory, 83-82.
The controversy, however, arose on the Cougars’ final possession.
At the last second, Davison made a game-saving block.
However, Houston believed it should have been ruled goaltending.
Watch: Alabama, Houston Had Very Controversial Finish
Watch: Alabama, Houston Had Very Controversial Finish
JD DAVISON ON BOTH SIDES OF THE COURT 😤@AlabamaMBB wins a thriller over No. 14 Houston! pic.twitter.com/h2CZ7bjiXR
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2021