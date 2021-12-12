‘Keep going, you can do it,’ says Tyson Fury, who backs Deontay Wilder to reclaim the heavyweight title.

TYSON FURY believes Deontay Wilder can reclaim his title as the heavyweight champion.

In one of the greatest trilogy series of this generation, the pair has shared the ring three times.

They drew their first fight in 2018, but Fury went on to win the next two, including a knockout in the 11th round in October.

It has prompted Wilder, 36, to consider retirement, but his great rival has backed him up.

“My message to Deontay Wilder is – keep going champ, you can do it,” Fury, 33, told reporters in America.

“I believe Deontay Wilder will reclaim his heavyweight title.”

That you can be sure of.”

From 2015 to 2020, Wilder defended his WBC title ten times, only losing to Fury once.

The Bronze Bomber, despite previously promising to return stronger than before, is now undecided.

“It’s mixed feelings,” Wilder said on Cold As Balls. “Ultimately, I’ve achieved all of my goals in this sport.”

“When my daughter was a baby, I told her that I’d be a champion and that I’d be able to support her in ways she couldn’t imagine.”

“That’s what I’ve done.”

I have a lot of accomplishments that I don’t feel the need to prove to anyone because I’ve already proven [myself].

“Should I keep going? Should I give it another shot?”

Should I just give up and concentrate on the other things I’d like to do?”

After losing the trilogy to Fury, Wilder needed hand surgery and has been recovering at home in Alabama.