Keita gives insight into how Klopp’s methods ‘improved’ him at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has explained how Jurgen Klopp’s managerial methods have “improved” him as a player this season.

Keita has not lost a single Premier League game since he arrived at Liverpool for £48m from RB Leipzig, but is yet to truly establish himself as a first-team regular.

The Guinean midfielder has only appeared in 18 matches in all competitions this season for the Reds, providing two goals and an assist, failing to hit the heights of his days at Germany.

“When I arrived I had to try to settle in and be able to integrate with the team,” Keita told the official Liverpool FC magazine. “I respect his [Klopp‘s] choices, so I was there to work every day.

“He is somebody who is able to give you explanations on the field, and that helps a lot and when you play of course you don’t ever doubt yourself. That’s coaching and he sees everything.

“I think I have now improved a lot, apart from my injuries which have kept me out of several matches. He’s somebody who communicates a lot and a coach who explains everything to all his players.”

Keita added: “He is a coach that gives you confidence and he is the motivating factor before a match, but you’ve also got to be motivated on the field.

“When you see him on the sideline and you’re on the field, it’s as if he’s playing with you and that gives you a lot of desire to do better.

“He’s always there for his players, he’s almost like a best friend but he’s a coach who can communicate with all his players.”

Keita continued: “He will always defend his players because for him all the players are the same. There is no difference to him.

“He’s always there to explain things to you, such as if you haven’t played the best in a game, which is hard for coaches to do.

“But that’s a choice he has to make and it helps us fight harder on the training field to push hard so you can be playing at the weekend.”

