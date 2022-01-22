Keith Butler, the Steelers’ defensive coordinator, is said to be deciding on his future plans for the 2022 season.

Next season, the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers should be a little different.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, defensive coordinator Keith Butler informed the team that he will retire this offseason.

Butler, a former second-round pick out of Memphis State, played in the NFL for a decade before taking over as a coach.

Butler joined the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff as a linebackers coach after several years coaching at the collegiate level with Memphis and Arkansas State.

Butler was hired by the Steelers as their linebackers coach in 2003.

He didn’t get promoted to defensive coordinator until the 2015 season.

Steelers DC Keith Butler Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Season

Steelers DC Keith Butler Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Season