Kell Brook has stated that if he loses to Amir Khan in a February grudge match, he will retire from boxing.

If he loses to Amir Khan in February, KELL BROOK will hang up his boxing gloves.

The long-awaited fight was announced in November, with the fight scheduled for Manchester.

Brook also stated that he is in good shape ahead of the fight, implying that the possibility of losing has not occurred to him.

If Khan succeeds in defeating him, the 35-year-old says he will retire from boxing.

“I don’t really think about losing,” Brook told Jim White and Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

“But if we have to bring it up and I can’t get it out of my head that I’m going to lose, I’d call it a draw.”

“At the conclusion of the boxing match, [gloves]will be hung up.”

Brook, on the other hand, does not believe he will retire from the ring because he believes he will defeat Khan.

Brook could target another Brit, Conor Benn, if he defeats the 34-5 boxer.

“I think my mojo is back,” Brook continued, “I’m feeling fantastic, and I’m enjoying training.”

“Of course, everyone and their dog is talking about it, and I’m really excited about it.”

Conor Benn is rumored to be drumming up some big fights.

“This is why I enjoy the sport; I enjoy the challenge, and he looked fantastic – sensational – in his most recent fight against Chris Algieri.”

“We’ve sparred together and are great friends, but this is a sport, and it’s about proving to the boxing fans who pay to watch that I’m the best.”

“I think me and Benn would make a fantastic team.”