Kell Brook responds to Amir Khan’s ‘deluded’ doping test comments ahead of their fight on February 19th.

Before their fight on February 19, Kell Brook responds to Amir Khan’s ‘delusional’ doping test comments.

The two have also confirmed that they have a rematch clause in their contract, but Khan warns that ‘this will be Brook’s final fight.’

Following Amir Khan’s concerns about the lack of doping controls ahead of their rematch on February 19, Kell Brook revealed that he had been tested three times in the last few days.

Khan recently stated that he needed “peace of mind” that the fight would be “fair,” to which “Special K” replied, “I’m not on the other side of the world in America.”

Everyone knows exactly where I am and how to find me.

In Fuerteventura, I’m [training].

I wish I had had more tests in the past, but the bottom line is that I’ve been tested and am available for testing at any time.”

Brook questioned Khan’s strategy ahead of his first fight since July 2019. Khan has been described as a “deluded character” by Brook.

“He says he could beat me with one hand, and I’m a level below him,” Brook explained.

“Is he going to come out and try to get rid of me, or is he going to get on his bike and start running around and making a ruckus, refusing to fight?”

“I simply dislike his appearance, and I am looking forward to this fight.”

He’s in cuckoo land, and he’ll know it as soon as the bell rings and I start throwing leather at him.

“It’s all animosity on my part, and I believe it’s on his.”

There’s no such thing as a lost love.

I’m not fond of him.

I want to punch him in the face because he doesn’t like me.”

Khan’s hatred for Brook stems largely from his “jealousy,” so it came as no surprise to him when the Sheffield fighter claimed he was only in the fight for the money because his wife wanted him to buy a mansion in Dubai.

“It just shows Kell’s bitterness,” Khan said.

“Yes, we’re prize fighters, and we need to be compensated when we compete.”

He’s had that chip on his shoulder since he was a kid.”

Before we talk about payouts and the loser’s likely retirement (there is a rematch clause, but whether or not it is activated depends on how close the result is on the night),

