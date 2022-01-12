Kellen Moore is rumored to be interested in a single NFL position.

Kellen Moore Is ‘Said’ To Be Interested In One NFL Position
Kellen Moore, the Dallas offensive coordinator, appears to have piqued the interest of a number of NFL teams.
However, the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table is rumored to be interested.
Moore is rumored to be interested in becoming Minnesota’s next head coach, according to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age.
#Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next #Vikings head coach
(Per @jzulgad)
— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 11, 2022