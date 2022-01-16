Kellen Moore’s Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

The 49ers’ wild-card game against the Cowboys will be centered on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Dallas has only seven points at halftime, indicating that this isn’t the prolific offense that the world saw last weekend against the Eagles.

Dallas scored 51 points in that game, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Moore’s playcalling has gotten some backlash from the NFL community on social media thus far.

NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Performance Sunday

Defense has played their ass off to keep this at 13!! Kellen Moore earn ya paycheck bruh! — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore playing calling on that opening drive not worthy of a head coaching gig — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore going back to his Boise State days lol pic.twitter.com/g9jafgbkwf — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore: alright Cedric, remember it’s just a simple pitch. Cedric Wilson: pic.twitter.com/TsVVUayKUe — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) January 16, 2022

A defender can’t do anything about the slot fade, especially if Amari Cooper is the slot receiver running the fade. Kellen Moore won that matchup vs. #49ers Defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2022

“This used to work all the time in college!” — Kellen Moore, probablypic.twitter.com/oia23byk9G — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore might want to take one or two of those head coaching interviews at halftime, because they’ll probably be revoked by the end of the game. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 16, 2022

I CANNOT WAIT FOR KELLEN MOORE TO LEAVE — swaim (@SwaimsMain) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore and big games 😑😑😑 — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) January 16, 2022