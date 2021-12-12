Kelly Piquet is Daniil Kvyat’s ex-girlfriend. When did the Formula One driver start dating her, and who is her famous family?

DANIIL KVYAT is no longer in Formula One, but his ex-girlfriend Kelly Piquet attends races on a regular basis.

Following a string of poor results, the Russian was dropped in 2017 and then again in 2020, at which time Kelly began dating Max Verstappen.

Kelly Piquet, who is she?

The Brazilian beauty was born in Homburg, Germany, on December 7, 1988.

She moved around a lot and spent the majority of her childhood in France.

The 30-year-old even studied in England for a year before returning to Brazil and attending college in New York, where she earned a degree in International Relations.

Kelly Piquet joined Formula E’s social media team after working for Marie Claire and Vogue magazines.

In January 2017, the couple confirmed their relationship when Kelly Piquet posted a black and white photo of them on Instagram with the caption ‘love’ in Russian.

The couple frequently posts about their adventures on social media, especially since the Brazilian is a regular on the racing circuit.

Piquet and Kvyat have a six-year age difference, with the driver still only 24 years old, but that has never bothered them.

On July 27, 2019, the Brazilian beauty gave birth to a baby girl named Penelope.

Kelly comes from a racing royalty family, as you can probably tell from his surname.

Nelson Piquet Sr, her father, is a Formula One legend who is widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Driver for Brabham, Williams, Lotus, and Benetton, he won three world championships in 1981, 1983, and 1987.

Piquet Sr regularly competed against legends such as Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost.

Nelson Jr., who once raced for Renault in Formula One before becoming a world champion in Formula E, now manages his two racing sons.

Kelly’s younger brother, Pedro Piquet, is currently racing in the Formula 3 series for Van Amersfoort Racing.

