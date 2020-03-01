Kelly Stafford closes Matthew Stafford’s trade rumors

Even Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is interfering in the trade rumors surrounding the Detroit Lions quarterback.

And she is on the same page as everyone else.

Kelly posted a photo of her Instagram story on Friday night with a smiling Stafford in a Lions jersey with “Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry in the background.

She followed him with a black photo with text reading:

“It was never a thought. He loves Detroit and the Lions organization … and me too. (Not that anyone cares about me, but that’s my insta) … Anyway, please go back to the combine. “

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In this off-season a rumor started that the Lions were looking for Stafford who has been part of the team since his election in 2009 Lions have long denied these rumors, Director General Bob Quinn called it “100 percent wrong”And made it clear this week that He has no interest in trading Stafford, “data-reactid =” 23 “> This off-season, there was a rumor that the Lions wanted to trade Stafford, who has been part of the team since selecting him as the No. 1 choice in 2009. The Lions have long denied this, too. General manager Bob Quinn described her as “100 percent wrong” and made it clear this week that he was not interested in trading with Stafford.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” I called Matthew and said: ‘Listen to me didn’t have a single conversation. I’m not trying – we’re not trading with you. Period ” Quinn said this week, “And he was great. He said: “Yes, I don’t want to go anywhere.” “Data-reactid =” 24 “>” I called Matthew and said, “Listen, I haven’t had a single conversation. I’m not We are trying – we are not trading with you. Period,” said Quinn this week. “And he was great. He said,” Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere. “

Stafford played in just eight games last season before breaking his back. However, he recorded almost 2,500 yards and 19 touchdowns with a top grade of 106 before the 32-year-old landed in an injured reserve.

If it wasn’t clear enough before, it should be now.

Stafford will play for the Lions this fall. He “doesn’t go anywhere.”

Even Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly closes rumors that the Lions were going to trade him this summer. (Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images) More

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 39 “>More from Yahoo Sports: