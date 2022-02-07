Kelly Stafford is the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is who she is.

In 2019, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, had a brain tumor removed.

Acoustic neuroma is a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve that connects the inner ear to the brain.

Kelly Stafford is the 32-year-old wife of Matthew Stafford, the 33-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

She is also the sister of Chad Hall, a former NFL wide receiver who is now the wide receivers coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Kelly was a cheerleader for Matthew at the University of Georgia before he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2009.

After signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, the couple married in 2015 and now live in Los Angeles with their four children: Hunter Hope, Chandler, Sawyer, and Tyler Hall.

The change has’reenergized’ Stafford, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio in March 2021.

“My entire family has never done anything like this before.

We had become so accustomed to our way of life in Detroit that we were unable to shake it.

That has changed significantly.

You’re in a lot of trouble if you don’t have the energy to move your wife, four kids, a dog, and everyone out to California.”

Kelly revealed her diagnosis of a rare brain tumor to her Instagram followers in April of this year.

She told her followers she had been dizzy and lightheaded for some time when she tried to do her normal daily activities.

Doctors prescribed vertigo medication, but the problem persisted, prompting an MRI to determine what was causing it.

She told Click on Detroit about the moment she realized the MRI was flawed.

Kelly had a 12-hour surgery after neurosurgeons discovered an “abnormal vein” in her brain.

She was admitted to the hospital and remained there for a week before being released.

Kelly returned home and realized she needed extra help with everyday tasks like brushing her teeth and walking.

“The hardest part was coming home to a quiet house because I knew that’s what I needed and what the doctor said I needed.”

“But the first thing I want to see when you go through this is my kids,” Kelly said.

“I’m having to relearn how to move.”

I’d be powerless to help them.

Aside from sitting and watching them, there isn’t much else to do.

“So I knew it was what I needed, not what I wanted,” she continued.

“Every day, Matthew would come and assist me in getting out of bed, walking to the…

