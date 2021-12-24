Trending
Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NBA

Kemba Walker was an afterthought for the New York Knicks for ten games.

The four-time All-Star was no longer in the starting lineup.

Walker has returned to the starting lineup as a result of COVID-19 absences and an injury to Derrick Rose.

He demonstrated tonight that he still has gas in the tank.

Walker scored 28 points in the first half against the Wizards, including 23 in the second.

He scored seven points in the second half with an acrobatic finish.

Walker’s comeback performance after being presumed dead last month has elicited a lot of praise from Knicks fans and NBA pundits alike.

NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance

