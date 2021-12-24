Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NBA

Kemba Walker was an afterthought for the New York Knicks for ten games.

The four-time All-Star was no longer in the starting lineup.

Walker has returned to the starting lineup as a result of COVID-19 absences and an injury to Derrick Rose.

He demonstrated tonight that he still has gas in the tank.

Walker scored 28 points in the first half against the Wizards, including 23 in the second.

He scored seven points in the second half with an acrobatic finish.

Walker’s comeback performance after being presumed dead last month has elicited a lot of praise from Knicks fans and NBA pundits alike.

NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance

NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance

KEMBA WALKER IS BALLIN!!! • 28 PTS

• 5 REB

• 4 3PM …and it’s only halftime 😤 #NewYorkForever (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/xmii0vWnEI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2021

Kemba’s 1st half 🔥

28 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PT, 3 AST Last 2 Games

21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

DNP in previous 10 pic.twitter.com/Eut3sh9osJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 24, 2021

from *benched* to THIS. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 24, 2021

A month later, nice to see Kemba back with the Knicks and playing well. Convenient to blame him earlier. Clearly his defense wasn’t the *only* problem https://t.co/S6aL5hT0FX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2021

Kemba in Big East Tournament mode in that second quarter. 😳 #Knicks#NewYorkForever — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) December 24, 2021