Kendal Briles Decides On Miami Job Offer, According To Report

Kendal Briles Decides On Miami Job Offer

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that Miami had offered current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles the position of offensive coordinator.

“Sources tell @ActionNetworkHQ that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered the offensive coordinator position at Miami. Briles has also served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State, Houston, FAU, and Baylor,” McMurphy said.

Briles is said to have made a decision just hours after the report was released.

Briles, according to one report, turned down Mario Cristobal’s offer and will instead stay with the Razorbacks.

“I’m told that Kendal Briles has declined the offer to be the offensive coordinator at Miami and will remain at Arkansas,” SB Nation’s Jacob Davis reported.

Report: Kendal Briles Makes Decision On Miami Job Offer

Report: Kendal Briles Makes Decision On Miami Job Offer