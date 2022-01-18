Kenedy trains with Chelsea teammates ahead of the match against Brighton after a’surprising’ recall from a loan move.

Kenedy trains with Chelsea teammates ahead of the game against Brighton after a’surprising’ recall from a loan move.

Kenedy, the Chelsea left-back, has been spotted in training following his surprise return to the club.

Chelsea has recalled Kenedy from Brazilian club Flamengo to help the current European Champions deal with an injury crisis.

Marcos Alonso is Thomas Tuchel’s only option at left wing-back with Ben Chilwell expected to be out for the rest of the season.

After unsuccessful attempts to recall Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon, the Blues were left with no choice but to bring Kenedy back to the club.

While on loan in Brazil, he appeared in 17 games, scoring once and assisting once.

Kenedy has also been spotted in Chelsea training ahead of tonight’s Premier League match against Brighton on the South Coast.

At the club’s Cobham base, the 25-year-old tussled with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho while laughing with N’Golo Kante.

Kenedy, a two-time World Cup winner for Brazil, returned to the Blues in good spirits.

Kenedy has been on loan at Flamengo since August, but he hasn’t played in the Premier League since 2016.

There was even an option to make the loan permanent for £8 million, but that will no longer be the case.

Even Kenedy admitted that he was’surprised’ that Chelsea needed his services in the second half of the season after six years without appearing for the club.

“I was taken aback,” Kenedy said at the Rio de Janeiro airport.

I found out around 11 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday the 12th).

It was all very quick.

“With Flamengo, Chelsea had a contract.

Flamengo informed me that they had asked me to present myself, and I am doing so.

“All I’m doing is fulfilling the contract.”

Kenedy is unlikely to start for Chelsea against Brighton this evening, but he could get some minutes off the bench.

However, if Alonso suffers the same fate as Chilwell and sustains an injury, Kenedy could be pressed into service for the remainder of the season.

