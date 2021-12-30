Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks enters the NFL draft.

﻿Kennedy Brooks of Oklahoma has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks declared for the 2022 NFL Draft one day after rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Brooks, who returned to the Sooners this fall after opting out of the 2020 season, had 3,320 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in his OU career.

In each of his three seasons, he surpassed 1,000 yards.

Brooks, a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and a USA Today Freshman All-American in 2018, rushed for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, setting a career high.

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university, and I will be forever grateful for all of the friendships I’ve made and the experiences I’ve had along the way at Oklahoma,” Brooks said in a tweet this afternoon.

Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks Announces NFL Draft Decision

Thank you so much Sooner Nation! It been unreal! #26 out! pic.twitter.com/8mEW3hVxCH

— Kennedy Brooks (@kennedyBrooks26) December 30, 2021