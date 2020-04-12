Kenny Dalglish hails ‘brilliant’ NHS after hospital release

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has thanked the “absolutely brilliant” NHS workers who treated him in hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones.

Despite not showing any symptoms, Dalglish underwent a coronavirus test and returned a positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland forward is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

Writing in The Sunday Post, Dalglish hailed the hospital workers who treated him as “absolutely brilliant”.

“I’d just like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff for looking after me,” Dalglish wrote in the Sunday Post. “They were absolutely brilliant.

“People may think the Dalglish name got me in and got me the best of care. Not so.

“I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings. Names and backgrounds don’t come into it. That’s the way it should be…

“As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish won six league championships as player for the Reds and a further three as a manager, returning in 2011 for one of the longest caretaker manager reigns ever.

