Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool myth, entered after testing positive for Covid-19

Kenny Dalglish, a historic player and former coach of English Liverpool, is admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, although he is without symptoms.

The group ‘network’ issued a statement explaining what happened and sending their support to the Scot. “Sir Kenny was admitted to a hospital last Wednesday for an infection that required antibiotics. Following the current procedure, he was tested for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms, “says the club.

“The result was positive, but continues without symptoms,” he adds. The family reported that Dalglish, 69, had followed the recommendations to stay home, as they ask the rest of the British, while appreciating “the brilliant” work of the NHS, the country’s social security. .