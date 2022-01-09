Kenny Golladay Speaks Openly About His First Season With The Giants

Kenny Golladay Gives His Thoughts On The Giants’ First Season

The New York Giants were ecstatic to add star wide receiver Kenny Golladay to their roster before the start of the 2021 season in the offseason.

However, as he enters the final week of his first season with the team, the veteran wideout admits that his performance hasn’t met expectations.

Golladay has played in 13 games this season after missing most of the 2021 season due to nagging injuries.

The former Detroit Pro Bowler has only 34 receptions for 499 yards and zero touchdowns in that time on the field.

“On my part, it’s just not good enough.”

According to Giants insider Matt Lombardo, Golladay said, “I wasn’t playing bad, but I wasn’t good enough.”

