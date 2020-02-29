Kenta Maeda asked Dodgers to trade

New Twins starter Kenta Maeda posted a video on YouTube saying he asked the Dodgers to trade (h / t to Dylan Hernandez for the translation). Maeda finally got his wish when he was brought to Minnesota shortly before the camp started.

The news is hardly shocking. Maeda has been with the Dodgers since jumping from the Japanese league to MLB in 2016. He signed an eight-year contract with a base salary of just $25 million, with a lot more money tied to performance incentives. Maeda basically gets fairly substantial bonuses tied to both the number of games he starts and the number of innings he pitches. It is exactly the type of contract that the MLBPA does not like to see. Baseball money is guaranteed, except for deals like this.

So, lo and behold, the Dodgers began to limit the number of games Maeda worked as a starter, and instead used him more and more as a helper. And to be clear, Maeda is damn good when he comes out of the bullpen. It has been used in the playoffs in recent years and has been great. Nevertheless, Maeda made it clear to the Dodgers that he wanted to be a beginner. Being a beginner is a point of pride for pitchers, and it also gives him his money.

Players are expected to do what is required for the team to win, but there is also an expected amount of good faith that goes into the relationships between players and teams. It sure looks like the overpriced Dodgers have tipped Maeda around to save some money. It is no wonder that he was unhappy there, and it is no wonder that he requested a trade.

This kind of cynical philosophy is just right for the Dodgers. The new IL rule (10 days for position players, 15 days for pitchers) was basically created to prevent the Dodgers from fudging IL stints for their pitchers to preserve innings and use their considerable depth in Triple-A. Of course they used Maeda's contract against him.

The twins will use Maeda in rotation, which means that he should have every chance to achieve these incentives. And it’s not for nothing that he can do it with a team that has won more than 100 games last year, just like the Dodgers.

Good for him. Hopefully the twins don’t play with his earnings too.

