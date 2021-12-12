Kentucky’s shocking loss shocks the college basketball world.

The College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Defeat

Kentucky has been knocked out of the No. 1 spot.

In thrilling fashion (for those outside of Lexington), the 10 Wildcats were defeated by unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish were down 3-4 with 13 seconds left in the game before a late Blake Wesley jumper put them up two.

Dane Goodwin capped off the victory with a fastbreak dunk following a timely stop.

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

WILD, WILD IRISH WIN!@NDmbb knocks off No. 10 Kentucky in a 66-62 victory at Purcell Pavilion!#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/H8jim6PdDj — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 12, 2021

Notre Dame entered today at 3-4. It just beat Kentucky in South Bend. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 12, 2021

Notre Dame just upset Kentucky 64-62. Damn, what a win for the Irish. Few saw that coming. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2021