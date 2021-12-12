Kentucky’s shocking loss shocks the college basketball world.

The College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Defeat
Kentucky has been knocked out of the No. 1 spot.
In thrilling fashion (for those outside of Lexington), the 10 Wildcats were defeated by unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish were down 3-4 with 13 seconds left in the game before a late Blake Wesley jumper put them up two.
Dane Goodwin capped off the victory with a fastbreak dunk following a timely stop.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss
WILD, WILD IRISH WIN!@NDmbb knocks off No. 10 Kentucky in a 66-62 victory at Purcell Pavilion!#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/H8jim6PdDj
— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 12, 2021
Notre Dame entered today at 3-4.
It just beat Kentucky in South Bend.
Anarchy?
Nope.
Just College Basketball.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 12, 2021
Notre Dame just upset Kentucky 64-62. Damn, what a win for the Irish. Few saw that coming.
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2021
Notre Dame ends a 13-game losing streak against AP Top-10 opponents with a win over (10) Kentucky, snapping the program’s second-longest such losing streak all-time (15 straight from 1994-99).
Kentucky has now lost in each of its last 3 visits to South Bend (2009 & 2012).
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2021