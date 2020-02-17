KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: How Norwich exposed sloppy Manchester City

Norwich’s best performance this season came in their 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City at Carrow Road in September.

If they are to inflict the same on Liverpool on Saturday, they will need to repeat everything they did that day and then some.

That defeat of Pep Guardiola’s side was arguably the first time we looked at the reigning champions and thought they would not be successful in defending their crown.

Norwich were missing up to 11 players through injury for that match and the statistics showed how the hosts had only 31.4 per cent possession and seven shots to City’s 25. But it wasn’t simply luck that saw Daniel Farke’s side win. They had a plan.

Like Liverpool will do on Saturday, City held an extremely high line. Norwich didn’t react by panicking and knocking it long.

They tried to play it out and some of their passing was exquisite. It opened up spaces and they were able to counter, with Emiliano Buendia showing great endeavour, Todd Cantwell running from deep and Teemu Pukki using intelligent movement. Scoring two early goals was important for Norwich that day.

Their first came after an inviting Buendia cross that found Kenny McLean before Cantwell dispatched their second from a counter-attack.

City made it 2-1 before the break and just as you think the comeback is on, Norwich score again, with Buendia robbing Nicolas Otamendi of the ball and Pukki scoring. A special Carrow Road atmosphere played its part.

The place was a cauldron of noise. This was early in the season, and they were new to the Premier League after three years away.

But against all odds, they won. Those Norwich players, now bottom of the table, have to believe they can do that again on Saturday.

Where Liverpool are a particularly trickier prospect is they have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and they are as good as anything in Europe for a centre-back pairing. They have so much pace, mobility and passing ability.

They are a cocktail of quality, while City’s John Stones and Otamendi had a day to forget in September.

But if Liverpool feel rusty, there might be an opportunity here. We want to see who the winners and losers of this winter break are, so let’s see which team have made the most of theirs at Carrow Road on Saturday.