Kerber was knocked out of the Australian Open in the first round.

Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the 2022 Australian Open first round by Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday.

With 6-4 and 6-3 sets wins, Estonia’s Kanepi defeated the 2016 Australian Open champion.

Kerber, a three-time grand slam champion, was also knocked out of the 2021 tournament in the first round.

The German player previously won the women’s singles titles at the 2016 Australian Open, 2016 US Open, and 2018 Wimbledon.

Romanian Sorana Cirstea stunned Czech Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon singles champion in 2011 and 2014, with 6-2 and 6-2 sets in another first-round match on Tuesday.

Kvitova, a finalist at the 2019 Australian Open, was knocked out of the 2021 Australian Open in the second round.

In Round 1, Medvedev defeats Laaksonen.

Daniil Medvedev beat Henri Laaksonen in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

2 won 6-1, 6-4, and 7-6 sets against his Swiss opponent.

Medvedev won the men’s singles title at the 2021 US Open and reached the finals of the 2021 Australian Open and the 2019 US Open.