Kerem Akturkoglu’s contract at Galatasaray has been extended.

Kerem Akturkoglu of Galatasaray signed a multi-year contract with the Istanbul club on Thursday.

Galatasaray announced on Twitter that they have extended Kerem Akturkoglu’s contract until the 2025-2026 season.

“I want to help Galatasaray win titles for many years,” the 23-year-old said after signing the contract.

Akturkoglu is a Galatasaray regular who primarily plays on the left flank.

Galatasaray signed him on a free transfer from Turkish club 24 Erzincanspor in 2020.

In 54 appearances for Galatasaray, Akturkoglu has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists.

He scored six goals and added five assists in 25 games across all competitions this season.

In addition, he is a member of the Turkish national team.