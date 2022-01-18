Kerry Coombs, a former Ohio State coach, has a new job.

Kerry Coombs, a former Ohio State coach, has landed a new job.

Kerry Coombs, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State, is still coaching.

He was offered a job for the 2022 season on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are expected to hire Coombs as their cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

This will be his second appearance on the show.

“Sources say former Ohio State cornerback Kerry Coombs will be hired as the school’s new corners coach and special teams coordinator.

Thamel tweeted, “He’s a former UC assistant who coached high school football in Cincinnati for more than two decades.”

Perry Eliano, Cincinnati’s cornerbacks coach, was hired by Ohio State earlier this month.

It’s ironic that Coombs, a former Ohio State coach, will be replacing Eliano in Cincinnati.

Former Ohio State Coach Kerry Coombs Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Coach Kerry Coombs Lands New Job