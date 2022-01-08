Kevin Campbell, an ex-Arsenal striker, believes Nottingham Forest’s sale led to their 25-year Premier League exile.

Forest had just won the Championship after bouncing back from relegation, with Campbell and Pierre van Hooijdonk combining for 57 goals.

The club’s new owners, however, decided to sell Campbell and club captain Colin Cooper to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

It was a disastrous move that caused chaos in the dressing room.

Forest finished last in the top flight and has not returned since.

“100% that was what led to Forest being out of the Premier League for so long,” Campbell, 51, lamented to SunSport.

“If you have a Premier League spot, you must guard it with your life because getting there is so difficult.”

“We had just won the Championship and were on our way back up when the club decided to shoot itself in the foot.”

“We had something special in that dressing room, the ability to bounce back from disappointment and go on to win the Championship… you add that up and I think you’re in a really good spot.”

“However, they decided to dismantle everything.”

They brought in players who had never competed in the Premier League before.

“It had turned into a shambles.”

I was cringing from a distance as I looked at it.

“I’m still baffled.”

Campbell’s relocation to Turkey is also a fascinating story.

After such a successful season, the striker was looking forward to returning to the big league, and Dave ‘Harry’ Bassett had promised him a new contract.

The day after a training session at the City Ground, Campbell was preparing to leave on a pre-season tour to Scandinavia when about 50 Trabzonspor fans unexpectedly showed up outside the stadium.

Back in Turkey, word of his move had clearly spread, and his supporters assumed the deal was done.

Campbell, on the other hand, had not been informed of anything and was perplexed.

“We could hear them chanting songs in Turkish,” he explained.

They were most likely playing Notts County, I assumed.

“I hadn’t received a call; no one had informed me of the situation.”

“Then, when I went home to pack, I got a call saying they had accepted a bid from Trabzonspor, a Turkish team, and it was in my best interests to go.”

No, I’d never heard of them.

“My first thoughts were that the club was cashing in, and I figured I’d better go listen because…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.