Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah, and Declan Rice are all Chelsea players who left the club and went on to become world-class players.

From Kevin De Bruyne to Mo Salah and Declan Rice, former Chelsea players who went on to become world-class.

Chelsea fans are hit with a pinch of ‘what could have been’ whenever Kevin De Bruyne or Mohamed Salah produce a Man of the Match performance.

Regrettably for Blues fans, those two are now undisputed global superstars.

They were once allowed to leave Stamford Bridge as under-appreciated, underachieving youngsters before they reached their current elite level.

They aren’t even the only two.

We’ve looked at SEVEN players who could have been stars for Thomas Tuchel had they not failed to make the grade at Chelsea before going on to star elsewhere:

De Bruyne is now arguably the best midfielder on the planet, so it’s hard to believe he was once a Chelsea misfit.

The now-Manchester City star only played two Premier League games for the Blues after signing from Belgian side Genk in 2011-12.

De Bruyne spent time on the fringes of the first-team squad before being loaned out to Werder Bremen before being sold to Wolfsburg for just £16.7 million.

De Bruyne’s class shone through there, and his career took off after he moved to City in 2015 for £55 million.

In arguably the club’s greatest era, the pass-master has won three Premier League trophies.

SALAH moved to Chelsea from Basel in 2014, but he only appeared 13 times in the Premier League, scoring twice.

In 2015 and 2016, the Egyptian was loaned out to Fiorentina and Roma before signing a permanent deal with the latter for around £11 million.

Liverpool were unexpected suitors, bringing Salah back to the Premier League in a £36.7 million deal after just one season in the Italian capital.

Salah set a Premier League record for most goals scored in a 38-game season in his first season with Liverpool.

He won the Champions League in his second campaign.

Salah then led Liverpool to Premier League victory in his third season.

Salah is now widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world – and will always be remembered as the player who eluded Chelsea.

When he was signed to their academy, the England international and his family were all huge Blues fans, and he must have thought he was well on his way to realizing his childhood dream of playing for them.

Chelsea released the midfielder in 2013 when he was 14 years old.

The determined star was undeterred, and West Ham quickly signed him after a successful trial.

Rice has made rapid progress through the East London ranks, breaking into the first team at the end of the 2016-17 season.

On almost a weekly basis, he is the Hammers’ standout performer, earning international recognition with Three…

