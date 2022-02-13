Kevin Durant and James Harden’s Relationship: An NBA Insider’s Take

Kevin Durant and James Harden did have a tense relationship in Brooklyn, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“League sources say that prior to Durant’s injury, the two stars were barely communicating for reasons unknown,” Stein wrote in his story.

NBA Insider Has Telling Comment On Kevin Durant, James Harden Relationship

