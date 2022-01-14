Kevin Durant Is Punished For His Remarks This Week

Kevin Durant Has Been Punished For His Remarks This Week

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.

He was questioned about his excessive workload after the game.

Durant wanted to emphasize that he is unconcerned about his workload, but his postgame remark may have gone too far.

When asked if he’s concerned about his workload, Durant replied, “No, let me die out there.”

“I’m just having a good time,” she says.

I’m not worried at all.”

The NBA announced on Friday that Durant will face disciplinary action as a result of his remark.

As a result of his profane language, he has been fined (dollar)15,000.

The NBA announced in a statement that “Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined (dollar)15,000 for using profane language during a media interview and for failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process.”

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week