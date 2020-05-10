Toni Kukoc was a versatile player, a 6’10 ”striker who played the three and four, but on the pitch he was often more of a ball handling guard that Phil Jackson and other coaches could incorporate into different roles. Whatever had to be done to beat a team, Kukoc could help.

Kukoc likes this versatility with other players too.

He attended an AMA on Reddit and was asked who his current favorite playmaker was, and he gave a clever answer.

"Basketball no longer needs a playmaker, someone you are always looking for has to put the ball on the floor. During this time there are so many players with multiple skills that it is almost a waste of time to look for the playmaker when someone is Push the ball and get on the offensive.

"LeBron is often mistaken for a point guard, which is great. In my personal opinion, Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA. He can easily get the ball on the ground. This is a style that the triangle offense allowed each of us to do the point or be a post person or fill the corners. It is not necessary to have a point guard. You can have skill players with 3 or 4 players on the same team who play multiple positions. "

Kukoc is right.

I would like to point out that Kevin Durant was the best player in the NBA for some seasons before tearing the Achilles and missing out on this past season. It remains to be seen whether he will be the best on his return. However, Durant was the Warriors’ best player in the previous two seasons, and played LeBron James in the final in two consecutive Junes. At critical moments, he would protect LeBron and do it well. Durant was the best player on the game’s largest stages, and had best won the title in the NBA (and the world).

Incidentally, Kukoc is right about how the game developed. The idea of ​​a classic game guardian is not dead, but is no longer critical for a crime. The triangular crime was ahead of its time in this way; it didn’t want or need a pure point guard – Derek Fisher prospered in the system, Gary Payton scolded it – it wanted versatile players. Scottie Pippen brought the ball up a lot. Kukoc and Jordan too. It was situational and the guards – Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, B. J. Armstrong or whoever – had to be able to process the ball.

Toni Kukoc: “Kevin Durant … is the best player in the NBA” originally appeared on NBCSports.com