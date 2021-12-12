Kevin Durant, the star of the Brooklyn Nets, has been sanctioned by the NBA.

Kevin Durant, the superstar of the Brooklyn Nets, will lose money as a result of a conversation with a fan on Friday night.

Durant was fined (dollar)25,000 by the NBA on Sunday afternoon for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during Brooklyn’s game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the second quarter.

Durant scored 31 points and had six assists to lead the Nets to a 113-105 victory.

NBA Announces Punishment For Nets Star Kevin Durant

NBA fines Kevin Durant $25K: pic.twitter.com/E7pUT38ck2 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 12, 2021