Kevin Durant’s Injury Recovery Timeline Has Been Revealed, According To A Report

Kevin Durant’s Injury Recovery Timeline Has Been Revealed

With the COVID-19 outbreak behind them and Kyrie Irving’s return to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be getting closer to full strength.

Unfortunately, the team will have to wait a little longer to get back into shape after star forward Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a troubling injury on Sunday.

Durant sprained his MCL in his left knee during Saturday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to the Nets.

After leaving the game in the second quarter, he did not return and had an MRI on Sunday morning.

Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee after an MRI this morning, according to the Nets.

Following a period of rehabilitation, Durant is expected to return to full strength.

As soon as possible, we’ll provide updates on his return.”

The Nets are hopeful that Durant will be able to return after four to six weeks of rehab, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That would put him on track to return in late February, following the All-Star break.

