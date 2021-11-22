Kevin Garnett Names His NBA All-Time Starting Five

Kevin Garnett Names His NBA Starting Five For All-Time

Kevin Garnett has never been afraid to express his views on basketball, both during and after his Hall of Fame career.

KG was put on the spot and asked to name his all-time NBA starting five during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

He didn’t disappoint in delivering a group that will elicit a lot of discussion among hoops fans after a brief pause for thought.

Magic Johnson will be Garnett’s point guard.

The 15-time All-Star initially chose Michael Jordan as his shooting guard, but quickly switched to Kobe Bryant.

Garnett wants all of his frontcourt players to be able to switch on screens, so he’ll start Kevin Durant, himself, and Wilt Chamberlain.

That’s right, neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James are among KG’s starting five.

Watch the video below for more on Garnett’s thoughts.

Garnett and his Boston Celtics teammates had a fierce rivalry with LeBron, so it’s not surprising that he left him off his all-time starting lineup.

Jordan is a “God,” according to Garnett, but we think he chose Kobe because the two were teammates, and it’s no secret how much KG admires the late, great Laker.

There were obviously a lot of other people Garnett could have chosen for the last three spots.

That’s why these kinds of exercises are so enjoyable.

What are your thoughts on KG’s starting lineup?

