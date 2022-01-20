Trending
Kevin Ollie’s News Is Met With Reaction From The College Basketball World

Kevin Ollie, a former UConn star and current head men’s basketball coach, is about to get paid.

The 2014 NCAA champion has won his case against his alma mater in arbitration.

According to Ollie’s attorneys, he is owed over (dollar)11.1 million in the next 10 business days.

Mark Irvings, the arbitrator, found that UConn broke a collective bargaining agreement when it fired Ollie for “just cause” after six seasons in March 2018.

UConn had violated NCAA rules while Ollie was in charge, it was later revealed.

Ollie filed an internal complaint alleging “discriminatory treatment” because his predecessor and former coach, Jim Calhoun, was not fired despite his own NCAA violations.

Following today’s news, it appears that many UConn fans are both relieved that Ollie received his money and relieved that the entire ordeal is over.

