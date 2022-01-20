Kevin Ollie’s News Is Met With Reaction From The College Basketball World

The Kevin Ollie News Is Met With Reaction From The College Basketball World

Kevin Ollie, a former UConn star and current head men’s basketball coach, is about to get paid.

The 2014 NCAA champion has won his case against his alma mater in arbitration.

According to Ollie’s attorneys, he is owed over (dollar)11.1 million in the next 10 business days.

Mark Irvings, the arbitrator, found that UConn broke a collective bargaining agreement when it fired Ollie for “just cause” after six seasons in March 2018.

UConn had violated NCAA rules while Ollie was in charge, it was later revealed.

Ollie filed an internal complaint alleging “discriminatory treatment” because his predecessor and former coach, Jim Calhoun, was not fired despite his own NCAA violations.

Following today’s news, it appears that many UConn fans are both relieved that Ollie received his money and relieved that the entire ordeal is over.

College Basketball World Reacts To The Kevin Ollie News

College Basketball World Reacts To The Kevin Ollie News

Just got a call. Kevin Ollie has won his arbitration case with UConn. Full stop payment of $11M. — Dana O’Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) January 20, 2022

My opinion on Kevin Ollie, always and forever: 1) I was thrilled when he was hired

2) Thank you for 2014 forever

3) I’m super bummed it didn’t work out

4) He deserved to be let go but UConn should have paid him

5) The program is in a good place now, and I hope Kevin is too — Husky enthusiast (@NoEscalators) January 20, 2022

Just gonna throw it out there and say not many people are gonna have a better next 10 (business) days than Kevin Ollie https://t.co/qXuJJwFSjV — Pat O’Rourke (@patorourke_29) January 20, 2022

Kevin Ollie when that $11M hits pic.twitter.com/HCWbvzNiTS — Big East Bets (@BigEastBets) January 20, 2022

As much as 2013 and 2014 were freaking incredible, Kevin Ollie was a bad coach. He deserved to be fired by the time it happened. But, holy shit, did UConn quite literally fumble the bag. What a disaster. — Tim (@TimFromUConn) January 20, 2022

Probably the 2nd best day of Kevin Ollie’s life https://t.co/Ts3bkYF3lM — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) January 20, 2022

Good for Kevin Ollie. UConn did that man dirty. https://t.co/hBEEDCnUII — Petey Buckets (@peteybuckets) January 20, 2022

Marty Byrde cleaning $11M for the cartel so UConn can pay off Kevin Ollie is not the direction I thought I’d see the final season of Ozark taking https://t.co/f5IslHN6To — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) January 20, 2022

Happy belated 2022! My guy Kevin Ollie with a slam dunk ! https://t.co/aSFKXJUZbO — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) January 20, 2022